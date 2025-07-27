Cadillac Wasn't The Only Car Brand Founded By Henry Leland

Henry Leland's name isn't as well-known as those of fellow early auto-industry visionaries Henry Ford and the Dodge Brothers, but Leland brought a certain style and panache that launched not just one, but two luxury automakers still in business to this day. Born in Vermont, Leland arrived in Detroit in 1890 with a background as a machinist in the firearms trade. A decade later, his firm started building transmissions, and later engines, for Ransom Olds' eponymous fledging auto enterprise. Despite his company's prior focus primarily on bicycle parts, the automotive components were of exceedingly high quality and could even be interchanged between vehicles — a new idea.

Next came the events that would define Leland's career. He was hired to assist in the liquidation of The Henry Ford Company, Ford's troubled early attempt at building cars, though obviously not his last. Instead, Leland suggested keeping the company going using an engine originally developed for Oldsmobile, whose 2004 death we're still not over. Of course, a name change for the business was in order and Cadillac — later to have a distinctive duck-laden logo — was born, named after the explorer who founded Detroit.

Cadillac was sold to General Motors in 1909, but Leland remained there until 1917, when he resigned because of GM's refusal to produces war materials to help America fight World War I. Soon after, with the help of his son, Wilfred, Henry Leland formed a new company to build aircraft engines for the war: the Lincoln Motor Company.