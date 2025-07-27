Here's How Much A Cadillac Escalade Has Depreciated In Five Years

Almost everything about a Cadillac Escalade is big, from its 227-inch length (for the Escalade ESV) to its price tag ($162,500 plus $2,195 destination charge for the V-Series) to the shadow it casts over the rest of the luxury SUV market. Also large? The rate at which the Escalade depreciates over five years.

Now, you have to keep in mind that depreciation isn't an exact science, but Kelley Blue Book, for example, indicates that a 2020 Cadillac Escalade, in its Luxury Sport trim with four-wheel drive, will have depreciated by over 55% after five years on the road. That means going from a reported price of $85,090 down to a vehicle value of $37,899 during that time. As another data point, CarEdge, using an unknown trim level, site pegs the SUV's five-year depreciation rate at 56%.

But what's actually happening here? Depreciation is an accounting concept that, in theory, represents how much of a vehicle is "used up" by the wear and tear of passing time.