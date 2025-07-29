These Automakers Would Run A Better Diner Than Tesla, According To Our Readers

For better or worse, the Tesla Diner is now open, finally bringing smash burgers to Los Angeles, a city that until now has been completely devoid of smash burgers. You'd think at least one other person somewhere in LA would have thought to open a smash burger restaurant by now, but nope. Not a single one. Thank God, our hero Elon Musk took a break from innovating robotaxis and data centers to spend a little time innovating the LA food scene.

Still, that got us thinking. Could any other automaker open a diner of its own and even come close to matching Tesla, with its longstanding reputation for delivering the highest quality product and impeccable customer service? In fact, is it possible that another automaker could even run a better diner than Tesla? To get to the bottom of it, we asked you that exact question on Friday. Now the answers are in, and it's time to take a look at some of the most popular suggestions y'all had.