Which Automaker Would Run A Better Diner Than Tesla?

A lot of you are going to think I'm trolling here, but the more I think about it, the more I think Mitsubishi has Tesla beat, easily. Its lineup isn't nearly as exciting as it was in the 1990s, but Mitsubishi also knows what it is and how budget-conscious its customers are. Mitsubishi wouldn't charge you $13.50 for a Shake Shack knockoff. Mitsubishi wouldn't put Wagyu chili on its menu. Mitsubishi also wouldn't completely miss the message of "Star Trek."

Instead, you'd get good, basic food at an affordable price, and you'd get it fast, which is exactly what the vast majority of people want when they're eating at a diner. If you want to eat beef from a cow that got a Montessori education, you're probably gonna pick a restaurant that also serves sparkling water that was given a sound bath before bottling, not a diner. And yeah, people might make fun of the Mitsubishi diner, but they'd also probably admit it was better than they expected if they ever tried it.

Plus, since Mitsubishi is Japanese, you'd probably see at least a few options on the menu that aren't American diner classics if you felt like eating something more interesting than a burger. And if your bill came out higher than expected, you know the Mitsubishi diner would find a way for you to finance your meal.

