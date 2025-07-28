Tesla's Robotaxi Service In San Francisco Is Actually Just Going To Be A Regular Old Taxi Service

Tesla is in constant finesse mode with the often-touted but much delayed rollout of its robotaxi service. After a limited launch in Austin, Texas, the company said it would offer the service in the San Francisco Bay Area. But according to Reuters, that ain't gonna happen because a key California regulator hasn't given Tesla the go-ahead. Instead, Tesla will provide a "chauffeur-style service operated by human drivers," in Reuters' exceptionally diplomatic parlance. Translation: taxis driven by cabbies.

The issue is that Tesla doesn't currently have a permit to operate self-driving cars in the Bay Area – and hasn't yet applied, Reuters reported. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has consequently ruled that the company can't drive the public around in allegedly autonomous vehicles. Instead, Tesla can give rides on a limited basis as a "charter" service, and the company can't charge for them.

On a recent earnings call, Tesla said that it would have a human safety driver at the wheel to take over, an arrangement it would pursue until it receives proper regulatory approval. It just didn't fully divulge how much driving that driver would be doing.