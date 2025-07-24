Elon Musk Loses $12 Billion In Wealth Overnight As Tesla Bets Future On Robotaxis

In Tesla's earning call Wednesday the company's CEO Elon Musk admitted things look pretty dire. Tesla's earnings dropped for a second straight quarter by a staggering 16% — the largest quarterly drop for the company in a decade. Musk said that, thanks to tariffs and regulatory changes brought on by a president he himself championed, Tesla likely has a few more rough quarters ahead. But it's not as bad as it all seems. There is a glimmer on the horizon — according to Musk, the company's infant robotaxi service, which recently began operations in Austin, Texas, will cause an avalanche of profits late next year when Tesla robotaxis will fully reach half of Americans.

Well, not to defecate in anyone's decaf, but that ain't happening. Of all of Elon Musk's pie in the sky promises, this one rings the most hollow. Tesla's stock price following the disastrous call reflects that maybe, just maybe, the market finally knows Musk is in a corner, and out of ideas.