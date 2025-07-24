Tesla's Earnings Call Was Dire

Tesla had its big earnings call Wednesday, in which the company admitted its sales had fallen off a cliff and it wouldn't make the money it predicted it would for 2025. All this was expected. What's more concerning, though, is that the analysts and investors who ask questions on these calls are increasingly unmoored from reality. From Reuters:

Musk said U.S. government cuts in support for electric vehicle makers could lead to a "few rough quarters" for the company before a wave of revenue from self-driving software and services begins late next year. Tesla posted the worst quarterly sales decline in more than a decade and profit that missed Wall Street targets, but its profit margin on making cars was better than many feared. ... Most questions were about Tesla's future and Musk's promises of a large-scale robotaxi service and humanoid robots. That's been a trend on recent Tesla earnings calls, where questions rarely delve into Tesla's fundamental automotive business, the company's performance that quarter or consequential current events involving Musk.

The assumption that earnings will be shored up by self-driving vehicle profits by next year when the $3 trillion-endowed HSBC bank predicted it could take up to eight years for self-driving operators to break even should give any investor pause over that plan of attack. Especially after their fearless leader has promising self-driving cars are coming just next year for over a decade now. How often can the market fall for that? You'd also expect questions about Musk's political activities, which have clearly and directly affected Tesla's sales and standing as a company on a global scale.