It Could Take Robotaxis Up To 8 Years To Break Even, HSBC Estimates

The prospect of an entire robotaxi fleet racking up fares around the clock is mouth-watering for profit-driven investors. However, HSBC wants to temper expectations surrounding this fully automated fantasy like a cold shower. The three-trillion-dollar British bank estimated in a new report that it could take up to eight years for driverless taxi operators, like Waymo and Tesla, to break even on cash flow. HSBC analysts believe that these services overlook obvious costs such as cleaning, charging and parking fleet vehicles.

Elon Musk has promised a robotaxi to Tesla's investors since 2016. Unlike the automaker's rollout in Austin, Texas last month, the service was initially envisioned as an autonomous rideshare where Tesla owners could add their vehicles to a fleet and receive a portion of the revenue in return. For Tesla, it would have been the Holy Grail of revenue streams where people would buy its cars and then rent the same vehicles back to the company to generate even more income. Musk claimed in 2017 that a robotaxi ride would be cheaper than taking the bus. It wasn't! Instead, Tesla is operating a dedicated fleet of Model Ys.