Subaru's Next EV Is The 2026 Uncharted, Coming Next Week

When Subaru debuted the Trailseeker EV earlier this year, it took an odd approach to wagon-izing a crossover. Rather than chopping the roof to get that long-tail proportion, Subaru lengthened the freshly facelifted Solterra to get the look right, and Toyota did the same when it unveiled the bZ Woodland a month later. Now, Subaru is finally going smaller with its electrified lineup, with a new EV called the Uncharted set to drop next week.

The Uncharted is set to be smaller, lighter, and more coupe-crossover-shaped than the Solterra. Its roof should gracefully curve where the Solterra's takes hard angles, and it's likely to be a more attractive crossover all over when it launches on July 17. This may be a lot to know about the styling of a car that's thus far been teased in one obscured image, but it's info we can get from the Uncharted's twin: The Toyota C-HR EV, which was revealed back in May.