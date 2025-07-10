Subaru's Next EV Is The 2026 Uncharted, Coming Next Week
When Subaru debuted the Trailseeker EV earlier this year, it took an odd approach to wagon-izing a crossover. Rather than chopping the roof to get that long-tail proportion, Subaru lengthened the freshly facelifted Solterra to get the look right, and Toyota did the same when it unveiled the bZ Woodland a month later. Now, Subaru is finally going smaller with its electrified lineup, with a new EV called the Uncharted set to drop next week.
The Uncharted is set to be smaller, lighter, and more coupe-crossover-shaped than the Solterra. Its roof should gracefully curve where the Solterra's takes hard angles, and it's likely to be a more attractive crossover all over when it launches on July 17. This may be a lot to know about the styling of a car that's thus far been teased in one obscured image, but it's info we can get from the Uncharted's twin: The Toyota C-HR EV, which was revealed back in May.
UnCH-Rted
How smart do you think someone in Subaru's marketing department felt when they came up with the name Uncharted? "It's not the C-HR any more, it's un-C-HR-ted. Uncharted. Nailed it." Having worked on naming projects in my past marketing life, I know I would've felt like I'd been hit by a Jimmy Neutron brain blast in that moment, and I hope someone at Subaru did too. It's a good name, and I hope Subaru keeps naming further EVs after Sony action-adventure games. If I am ever afforded the opportunity to buy a Subaru Jak and Daxter, I'll put my money down day one.
Subaru hasn't revealed much about the car thus far, just the single teaser image and a reveal date of July 17th, but its twin is an enticing vehicle. The C-HR pairs sleek looks with 338 horsepower and all-wheel-drive, which is a classic recipe for a good time — the Subaru version ought to make a similarly good impression. Here's hoping that, on its reveal next week, it lives up to the standard set by its Toyota twin.