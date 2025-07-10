Subaru's Next EV Is The 2026 Uncharted, Coming Next Week

By Amber DaSilva
Subaru Uncharted, obscured by dust Subaru

When Subaru debuted the Trailseeker EV earlier this year, it took an odd approach to wagon-izing a crossover. Rather than chopping the roof to get that long-tail proportion, Subaru lengthened the freshly facelifted Solterra to get the look right, and Toyota did the same when it unveiled the bZ Woodland a month later. Now, Subaru is finally going smaller with its electrified lineup, with a new EV called the Uncharted set to drop next week.

The Uncharted is set to be smaller, lighter, and more coupe-crossover-shaped than the Solterra. Its roof should gracefully curve where the Solterra's takes hard angles, and it's likely to be a more attractive crossover all over when it launches on July 17. This may be a lot to know about the styling of a car that's thus far been teased in one obscured image, but it's info we can get from the Uncharted's twin: The Toyota C-HR EV, which was revealed back in May.

UnCH-Rted

Side by side of the C-HR EV and a zoomed-in preview shot of the Toyota, Subaru

How smart do you think someone in Subaru's marketing department felt when they came up with the name Uncharted? "It's not the C-HR any more, it's un-C-HR-ted. Uncharted. Nailed it." Having worked on naming projects in my past marketing life, I know I would've felt like I'd been hit by a Jimmy Neutron brain blast in that moment, and I hope someone at Subaru did too. It's a good name, and I hope Subaru keeps naming further EVs after Sony action-adventure games. If I am ever afforded the opportunity to buy a Subaru Jak and Daxter, I'll put my money down day one. 

Subaru hasn't revealed much about the car thus far, just the single teaser image and a reveal date of July 17th, but its twin is an enticing vehicle. The C-HR pairs sleek looks with 338 horsepower and all-wheel-drive, which is a classic recipe for a good time — the Subaru version ought to make a similarly good impression. Here's hoping that, on its reveal next week, it lives up to the standard set by its Toyota twin. 

