Honda Prologue And Acura ZDX Are Outselling Their General Motors Cousins

It's one of those things that sounds like a half-baked joke you'd tell at a car meet. General Motors spends billions developing an electric vehicle platform, the Ultium architecture, that's supposed to be the bedrock of its EV future. Then, in a partnership deal that seemed like a win-win, it lets Honda borrow the fancy new tech for a couple of SUVs.

What does Honda do? It proceeds to beat GM at selling its own hardware — no punchline here, just the bizarre reality of the 2025 auto market. The sales numbers for the first half of the year are in, and they paint a picture that has to be making folks in Detroit sweat. Despite having nearly two thousand fewer dealerships, Honda managed to move 16,317 Prologue EVs in the first half of this year. Meanwhile, Chevrolet's massive dealer army sold 12,736 of the Blazer EV, the Ultium EV that's closest to the Prologue in size, price and features. On average, Honda sold more than three times as many Prologues as Chevy sold Blazer EVs, per dealer.

But the bruising doesn't stop there. In the premium lane, Acura moved 10,335 ZDXs, which is the Prologue's fancier sibling. That's a thousand more units than Cadillac sold of the Lyriq, its similarly sized and priced offering, and Acura did so with just 276 dealership stores to Cadillac's 589.

Now, GM does sell Ultium EVs of other sizes and price categories that are doing pretty well. Chevy sold a whopping 27,749 of the cheaper, smaller Equinox EV, and Cadillac found homes for 4,940 of its new Optiq equivalent. Cadillac also has the large three-row Vistiq, of which 1,744 were moved in Q2 (and only 1 in Q1 when it first went on sale), and it sold 3,766 Escalade IQs this year so far. Of course, there's also the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV and Hummer EV trucks, which have all seen sales increases this year.