80% Of Electric Cadillac Buyers Are New To The Brand

This isn't going to shock anybody, but many of the buyers are being, in the parlance of the auto industry, "conquested" from Tesla. The trend makes sense for two reasons. First, Tesla is barely supporting the increasingly slim part of its portfolio that competes with GM's luxury marque; the Model S sedan and Model X SUV have basically been left to wither. The Model 3 and Model Y aren't particularly luxurious, and to top matters off, Cadillacs such as the Optiq, Vistiq, and Lyriq all look appealing, once you get past the goofy naming convention.

Second, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has done just about everything he can think of in the past year or so to alienate customers and inspire defections from the brand. I'm reminded, without putting too fine a point on it, of people who back in the 1980s would never consider a German car because of, you know, the war. Volvo and Saab benefited greatly.

For my money, the new Optiq somewhat defies the timeworn advice to never buy the cheapest Cadillac. At about $54,000 for the Luxury 1 all-wheel-drive trim, notching 302 miles of range, it's a proper sweet-spot vehicle for a lot of entry-level EV buyers who have some financial means. They don't want a cheap EV, but they don't want to shell out for the larger and slightly pricier Lyriq, especially when the base trim is a single-motor rear-wheel-drive model.