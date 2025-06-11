Chevy Is Killing The RWD Blazer EV Because Nobody Needs That Much Choice

It was fun while it lasted. The Chevy Blazer EV was available with three drivetrain options for the 2025 model year: single-motor front-wheel drive, single-motor rear-wheel drive, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. For 2026, however, Chevy confirmed to Car and Driver that the rear-drive choice is being dropped. The RWD version was equipped with a heck of a motor, a 365-horsepower unit that suggested Chevy was trying to reach a narrow band of enthusiasts with the offering.

One suspects that narrow band was more of an irrelevant sliver in the end, so goodbye, rear-wheel-drive thrills. Still, there are some Blazer RS' out there for sale that are configured with RWD, and the pricing can be appealing. A quick search yielded one for about $42,000 after dealer discounts in my neck of the woods (North Jersey), a big drop from the roughly $57,000 MSRP.

The Blazer has been reasonably successful for Chevy, with just over 6,000 of the mid-size EV sold in the first quarter. Bailing on the RWD option implies that the carmaker wants to prioritize the drivetrains that are most popular and not screw up a positive trend.