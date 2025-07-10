Tesla Delaying Its Annual Shareholder Meeting Until November Is Totally Normal, Nothing To See Here, Go On With Your Day

Annual shareholder meetings for established public companies are usually pretty sedate affairs. Lawyers and executives engage in careful preparation, satisfying legal requirements, but unless the firm is under activist investor siege or is circling the drain financially, the yearly meeting comes and goes with little fanfare. Unless, of course, we're dealing with Tesla.

Tesla's market cap has slipped below $1 trillion, but it's still among the world's most valuable companies. So it was weird and suspicious that Tesla hadn't set a date for its annual meeting, which according to Texas law was supposed to happen 13 months after the 2024 gathering: no later than July 13, as The New York Times reported. (Tesla incorporated in Texas in 2024 after having previously been incorporated in Delaware.)

Following some shareholder agitation reported by Reuters and the media noticing that Tesla was going to be late, the company told regulators yesterday that it would hold the meeting ... on November 6. November 6! A four-month delay that's going to raise all manner of questions about what the heck is going on with Elon Musk's empire.