Even Wall Street Has Had It With Elon Musk

With the exception of President Donald Trump, Elon Musk has alienated himself from pretty much everyone else on Earth. Looking at recent Wall Street trends, it would seem his investors are giving up on him too. Shares of Tesla jumped 84 percent following November's Presidential Election — peaking just days before Christmas — as investors assumed Musk's car company would benefit greatly from his involvement in the government.

Welp, that isn't exactly going to plan. In Musk's incredibly high-profile role as the head of the Department of Governmental Efficiency, he has tried to impose massive cuts to spending that had already been approved by Congress, and he's laid off thousands of federal employees. This has not gone over well with the general public, and now Teslas shares are down 40 percent from their peak after the markets closed on March 5, according to CNN. Shares have lost over a third of their value since Trump took office on January 20, meaning it has lost nearly 90 percent of its post-election bump.