Elon Musk Really Wants You To Believe A Tesla Robotaxi Is Launching June 12

It sure looks like the rubber is about to meet the road when it comes to Elon Musk's decades-long Tesla robotaxi promises. An anonymous source with Tesla says the long-awaited robotaxi service will begin in Austin, Texas on June 12. This is roughly in line with Musk's latest promise that a handful of robotaxis would be terrorizing the city by the end of June.

Of course, this date could still be changed, according to the source that spoke with Bloomberg. It is the Tesla tradition to kick plans down the road and hope people forget (Looking at you, second-generation Roadster). Anyway, in preparation for the official launch, this week Tesla operated a test vehicle on public roads in the city with no one in the driver's seat, the person said. There was a Tesla engineer in the Model Y's passenger seat, but it was being driven autonomously with no remote operation.

Earlier today, Musk took to his social media site, X, to confirm the test. He added that the company hadn't had any incidents involving self-driving Model Ys on public roads in the Texas city.

For the past several days, Tesla has been testing self-driving Model Y cars (no one in driver's seat) on Austin public streets with no incidents. A month ahead of schedule. Next month, first self-delivery from factory to customer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025

The hypothetical start of an autonomous vehicle service builds upon testing that Tesla has been recently doing with safety drivers around the city. It has apparently been carrying employees ahead of the planned public rollout.