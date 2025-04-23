Elon Musk To Cut DOGE Work To Nearly Half His Waking Hours

Elon Musk has spent a good chunk of his time recently on the Department of Government Efficiency, the federal version of those two chainsaw consultants from "Office Space" — two men Musk apparently personally looks up to, for reasons incomprehensible. But Musk's investors in Tesla are concerned that this whole "disassembling the federal government" thing might be taking too much of his time away from running the car business, a fear he did his best to assuage on last night's investor call. From Reuters:

The move comes as Musk's involvement in the so-called Department of Government Efficiency – where he has led efforts to cut federal jobs – has become a political lightning rod, fueling unrelenting protests and vandalism at Tesla showrooms. Investors have raised concerns about Musk spending too little time managing Tesla, where sales have nosedived. "The large slog of work necessary to get the DOGE team in place and working with the government to get the financial house in order is mostly done," Musk told analysts on a conference call. But he said he still intended to spend some 40% of his time on DOGE.

Musk will spend 40% of his time on DOGE, but we can assume that's 40% of waking hours rather than all the time in his life. That leaves the remaining 60% to be split between Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Twitter, XAI, Neuralink, and relentlessly posting on X. Surely, he has a reasonable amount of time and attention to devote to all of these individually.