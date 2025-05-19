Richard Hammond And James May Lap The 'Top Gear' Test Track For A Final Time

It's been a long time since former "Top Gear" hosts James May and Richard Hammond took a lap around the show's iconic track at the Dunsfold Aerodrome. The two, along with co-host Jeremey Clarkson, left the show back in 2015 after Clarkson was fired. It's been years since the two drove around the Aerodrome, which now has a deeply uncertain future. Because of that, Hammond and May decided to use it as a sort of memory lane, driving a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT around it while reminiscing on past adventures they shared.

With May behind the wheel, the two set off on an unsurprisingly slow lap and tour of the 1.9-mile track. The two chatted about some of the past segments they filmed there, like a police chase, the man-with-a-van competition and an ambulance challenge as they passed by a couple of Boeing 747s. They also talked about various spins and mishaps they had on the track while trying to remember the names of the corners. Of course, "Top Gear" freaks like you and I know them by heart, but it was a long time ago for these guys.

I don't want to give too much else about this video away, so I really suggest you watch it on the DriveTribe YouTube channel. It's only eight minutes long, and if you're an emotional fella like myself, you might find yourself tearing up a bit.