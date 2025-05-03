America Is Getting Too Woke For Big Pickup Trucks And SUVs

The Dave Cantin Group's analysis comes from surveys of both car shoppers and dealers that showed declining interest in both full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. Instead, they're focusing more on smaller, more affordable vehicles, and that includes renewed interest in the same sedans Americans fell out of love with when SUVs and crossovers took over. Well, not necessarily the same sedans, since so many automakers stopped selling those cars in the U.S. to focus on crossovers. Chevrolet even gave the Malibu the axe late last year.

As Motor1 points out, a quick look at Q1's full-size truck sales shows sales are actually up across the board in that segment, except for the Ram 1500. Full-size trucks also sold well in 2024. However, midsize truck sales are up even more significantly year-over-year, with the first-quarter Toyota Tacoma sales jumping 177%, Chevrolet Colorado sales up 73% and Ford Ranger sales up 677%. That massive increase in Ranger sales is likely an anomaly related to Q1 production issues last year, but still. The people are buying a lot more midsize trucks.

You can see a similar trend with sedans, where even Nissan is suddenly selling a lot more Altimas and Sentras. The Toyota Camry appears to be one of the few exceptions to that rule, but whether we're talking about the Hyundai Sonata, Kia Forte/K4 or the Toyota Prius, sedan sales are generally up, too. Thank God.