Top Wall Street Auto Analyst Thinks The U.S. EV Market Is In For A World Of Hurt

Last week, Bank of America analyst John Murphy rolled out his annual "Car Wars" report on the state of the auto industry, and his outlook for EVs is pretty depressing. Murphy isn't exactly bearish on the overall U.S. market – he sees yearly sales hitting an impressive 18 million new units in 2028 — but he highlights a lot of turbulence to come.

EVs are turning out to be a notable disappointment, with no comeback on the horizon. The disconnect is between the level of growth automakers thought they'd see and what they're actually getting. In Murphy's view (reported by Automotive News), there's actually a huge amount of unmet demand in the overall market, some 10 million vehicles, but the industry simply isn't building these cars and trucks, which skew to the lower-priced end of the spectrum.

Murphy pegs the peak of U.S. EV market share at 8%, for the next five years, blaming inconsistent support from the federal government. That's an extremely weak number when contrasted with global EV penetration being over 20% last year. And Murphy said 8% could be the top! That's a world of hurt for EVs in the U.S.