The Next Generation Of America's Best-Selling New Vehicle Debuts Tomorrow
Ford's F-Series line of pickup trucks has been the best-selling vehicle in America for the past 44 consecutive years, but technically that achievement is goosed a bit as Ford includes both the half-ton F-150 and heavy-duty F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty models in its sales roundups. If you separate the different Ford trucks from each other, America's best-selling new car isn't a pickup truck at all — it's the Toyota RAV4. According to data from Jato Dynamics, there were 460,915 new F-150 registrations in the U.S. last year (down by 5%) while there were 475,193 new RAV4 registrations (up by 9%).
That's especially impressive when you realize this fifth generation of RAV4 has been on sale since 2018, with fairly minimal updates since then. The RAV4 is still a great crossover, but its facing a lot of fresher competition, so it's high time for a new one. In fact, the next-gen RAV4 will be debuting tomorrow, and Toyota has released a handful of teaser images giving us glimpses at the redesigned SUV.
It'll probably be hybrid-only
Toyota hasn't said a single thing about the new RAV4 yet, beyond that the debut will happen at 9:00 p.m. eastern time. Though it doesn't seem like a huge departure from the current RAV4, its design will be heavily influenced by other new Toyotas, with C-shaped headlights like on the Prius and bZ, and chunky surfacing like the Land Cruiser and 4Runner. One of the teasers seems to confirm that the Woodland model will make a return, based on those all-terrain tires wrapped around a black wheel, and the teasers of the red car look to be on a sportier model, maybe a GR Sport trim like what is offered on some models in other markets — that front bumper looks very GR Corolla–like, and it has a larger rear spoiler than the other rear-end teaser shows.
As with the latest Camry and some of Toyota's other models, we bet the new RAV4 will only be available with hybrid powertrains, though no details are confirmed yet. It should ride on the same modular TNGA platform as basically every other new Toyota, and you can expect a nicer interior, new tech features and other improvements. We'll know everything tomorrow night.