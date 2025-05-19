The Next Generation Of America's Best-Selling New Vehicle Debuts Tomorrow

Ford's F-Series line of pickup trucks has been the best-selling vehicle in America for the past 44 consecutive years, but technically that achievement is goosed a bit as Ford includes both the half-ton F-150 and heavy-duty F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty models in its sales roundups. If you separate the different Ford trucks from each other, America's best-selling new car isn't a pickup truck at all — it's the Toyota RAV4. According to data from Jato Dynamics, there were 460,915 new F-150 registrations in the U.S. last year (down by 5%) while there were 475,193 new RAV4 registrations (up by 9%).

That's especially impressive when you realize this fifth generation of RAV4 has been on sale since 2018, with fairly minimal updates since then. The RAV4 is still a great crossover, but its facing a lot of fresher competition, so it's high time for a new one. In fact, the next-gen RAV4 will be debuting tomorrow, and Toyota has released a handful of teaser images giving us glimpses at the redesigned SUV.