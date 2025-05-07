Ford Is Raising Prices On These Popular Mexican-Made Vehicles Because Of Trump's Tariffs

Welp, as it turns out, the exact thing folks with a brain told you would happen because of President Trump's ill-advised tariffs is now happening. As of May 2, Ford has raised prices on three vehicles it produces in Mexico. With this action, it became the first major automaker to raise sticker prices officially following Trump's haphazard tariff implementation.

If you want a new Mustang Mach-E, Maverick, or Bronco Sport, you're going to need to pay as much as $2,000 more, depending on the model and trim, according to Reuters. This decision, which I'm sure both Ford and prospective buyers aren't thrilled with, came just days after the automaker said the impact of this trade war would add about $2.5 billion in overall costs for 2025 alone. It also suspended its annual earnings guidance because of the uncertainty created by the Trump administration.

Here's what Ford told Reuters: