Ford Is Raising Prices On These Popular Mexican-Made Vehicles Because Of Trump's Tariffs
Welp, as it turns out, the exact thing folks with a brain told you would happen because of President Trump's ill-advised tariffs is now happening. As of May 2, Ford has raised prices on three vehicles it produces in Mexico. With this action, it became the first major automaker to raise sticker prices officially following Trump's haphazard tariff implementation.
If you want a new Mustang Mach-E, Maverick, or Bronco Sport, you're going to need to pay as much as $2,000 more, depending on the model and trim, according to Reuters. This decision, which I'm sure both Ford and prospective buyers aren't thrilled with, came just days after the automaker said the impact of this trade war would add about $2.5 billion in overall costs for 2025 alone. It also suspended its annual earnings guidance because of the uncertainty created by the Trump administration.
Here's what Ford told Reuters:
A [...] spokesperson said the price hikes will affect vehicles built after May 2, which would arrive at dealer lots in late June. The spokesperson said the price hikes reflect "usual" mid-year pricing actions, "combined with some tariffs we are facing. We have not passed on the full cost of tariffs to our customers."
Anything but tariff-ic
It's been incredibly hard for both automakers and consumers to navigate tariffs. After weeks of pushback from the automotive industry as a whole, the 47th President softened the tariffs he levied on foreign auto parts imports to give car companies credit for what is produced in the U.S. It's also meant to avoid double tariffs on raw materials used in vehicle production. That being said, the White House hasn't gotten rid of a 25% tax on the 8 million vehicles that are imported to the U.S. annually. Analysts say that auto sales in the U.S. could end up dropping by over 1 million vehicles per year if tariffs were to stay in place, according to Reuters.
Tariff misfortune isn't exactly anything new. Just last week, we told you about how Trump's tariffs could end up adding $15,000 to some new vehicles. We've also discussed how there was a "bank run" on car dealerships in April, and that Aston Martin is planning to cut U.S. exports because tariffs are going to hurt demand. It's not a good time to be an automaker, folks!