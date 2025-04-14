Mitsubishi Is Stopping Shipments To Dealers In Response To Tariffs

Way back in the dark days of last week, automakers like Infiniti, Jaguar Land Rover, and Audi started holding cars at port rather than shipping them on to dealers. Those automakers held out due to tariff fears, given all the uncertainty and course-reversing that's happened in the intervening seven days. It seems, though, that other automakers are holding out on similar fears: Mitsubishi, too, is holding cars at port until the tariffs can be clarified.

Mitsubishi revealed the move Friday, in a note to Automotive News, but the automaker didn't confirm when — or whether — deliveries to dealers would resume. The company claimed that it has a 100-day supply of tariff-free cars ready to go, most of which are already in dealer hands, but buyers have been panic-buying cars before the extra fees kick in — that supply may not last as long as Mitsubishi's math estimates, if it's based on old data.