Nissan Needs A Tariff Deal

Nissan, like most automakers, doesn't produce all of its cars in United States factories. Unlike other automakers, though, Nissan has been spiraling recently — even cutting massive swaths of its workforce just to stay in the game. The company can't afford new American tariffs, so it's begging Japanese officials to get a trade deal together sooner rather than later. From Reuters:

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa expects Japanese trade negotiators to move more quickly in negotiations with the United States towards securing lower tariffs, he said on Thursday, as the struggling automaker awaits clarity on the Trump administration's duties on cars and auto parts. ... "I would expect that they move faster, to be very honest. We do need to get clarity as soon as possible," Espinosa said, addressing the FT Future of the Car Summit in London via video link. He was responding to a question on whether Japanese trade negotiators had moved fast enough to secure lower tariffs in their bilateral trade talks with the U.S. Nissan has said its exports from Mexico and Japan accounted for just under 45% of its total U.S. sales, putting the cost of U.S. tariffs at an estimated 450 billion yen ($3.08 billion) in the current business year, before mitigation measures are factored in.

Nissan isn't exactly going to offshore 100% of its global production to the States, so the company will need some sort of deal to stay competitive in our market. Either that, or we lose out on whatever the next GT-R is — and that's a risk I don't want to take.