Trump's Tariffs Could Cost Buyers Around $2,000 Per Car

Stellantis is once again considering the possibility of selling off Maserati — a brand that has been struggling since before I was born. It's one of a handful of options the Transatlantic automaker is considering to right this sinking Italian ship.

Discussion's over Maserati's future kicked off before Stellantis' new CEO, Antonio Filosa, was appointed last month. They've been mostly steered by Chairman John Elkann, who made the viability of the company's 14 brands a priority as he interviewed candidates to fill the CEO job. From Reuters:

Stellantis hired consultant McKinsey early in April to advise it on the effects of the U.S. tariffs on Maserati and Alfa Romeo as the two brands prepare future plans. Stellantis affirmed then that it was fully committed to both brands. However, a possible divestment of Maserati, its only luxury brand, is among the options McKinsey is exploring for Stellantis, the two sources told Reuters, adding the adviser's assessment was still in the early stages.

Stellantis still maintains this is all fugazi, saying in a statement, "Respectfully, Maserati is not for sale." I guess we'll see.

Filosa's predecessor Carlos Tavares, who resigned in December after a poor performance in the U.S. market, had refused to consider getting rid of any of the carmaker's brands. But some investors and analysts say a streamlined portfolio would boost Stellantis' profit margins. Stellantis shares have lost two-thirds of their value since March last year.

Maserati's sales fell by more than 50% in 2024 to just 11,300 vehicles, and the unit posted an adjusted operating loss of $298 million during the year. Those are some brutal numbers, especially when you consider the automaker released a bunch of new vehicles rather recently, like the GranTurismo, MC20 and Grecale.

Those models are going to have to do for now, as the company has no new model launches scheduled while it waits for a new business plan. That shouldn't be too long from now, though. It'll apparently be presented soon after Filosa starts his new job, and that's slated for this coming Monday.

Here's what Reuters says could happen to the brand:

Stellantis' board has been divided over plans for Maserati, one source said. Some board members think Stellantis is not in a position to sustainably re-launch Maserati and suggest selling it is the best option. Others think Maserati still has value and that selling its only luxury brand would be a huge reputational setback for Stellantis. Chinese automakers, such as Chery, might be among those interested in buying European auto brands, to support their expansion in the region, where they still lack brand recognition among consumers.

I really do think Maserati makes some great-looking, fun-to-drive vehicles. It just needs to figure itself out when it comes to pricing, market segment, and quality.