Trump Is Causing America To Fall Behind On EVs

Donald Trump does not like electric cars. He's not big on anything that could be seen as environmentally friendly, really, and that dedication to killing the planet as fast as possible is hitting the U.S. with another consequence: We're pushing ourselves out of a nascent but fast-growing economic sector. From Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump's efforts to unravel policies supporting electric vehicles threatens to turn the US into a laggard for years to come, according to a new report. BloombergNEF reduced both its near- and long-term EV outlook for the first time, cutting 14 million battery-powered cars from its sales projections through 2030 due to the US rollback. The researcher now sees the country trailing not only China and Europe, but also the global average adoption rate until 2040.

Killing the planet, seemingly out of spite alone? Bad. Making shortsighted economic moves that favor the next quarter's profits over long-term viability? Also bad. Trump seems to be pulling the private equity playbook on the government, and it's going about as well as it goes everywhere else.