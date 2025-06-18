What Does AMG Stand For, And How Does Mercedes Use The Badge?

Today, there are essentially three levels of AMG you can get on a Mercedes, though it's actually only two. The first is AMG Line, which is just an appearance package that you can add to any Mercedes-Benz model to make it look at feel a bit sportier, but nothing really changes when it comes to performance. Sure, you get some nicer-looking wheels, revised front and rear fascias and a slightly reworked interior, but your little four-cylinder Mercedes isn't going to be any faster.

At the top of the range, you've got full-fat AMG cars like the AMG CLA45, AMG C63, AMG E63 and AMG GLS63. Those cars all get extremely powerful and hand-built motors, retuned, sporty suspension, different interior trims, a more aggressive exterior look and massive price tags. These vehicles are comparable to BMW's M cars and Audi's RS cars.

In between these two levels, we find AMG 43 and AMG 53 models. These give you a lot of the same cosmetic and under-the-skin upgrades of the 63 models, but they've got smaller engines that aren't as powerful. Still, models with AMG's latest four-cylinder are handbuilt with the "one man – one engine" standard that higher-up AMG models get, so that's neat. These are more in line with BMW's M Sport vehicles like the M440i and X3 M50 and Audi's S cars like the S6 and SQ5.

So, folks, that's AMG. Now you can't say you've got no idea what those three incredibly important letters stand for.