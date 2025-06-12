High-Performance Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is Coming Next Month, And It Looks Glorious

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was basically created in a lab for me, specifically, to love. It's weird. It's funky. It's different, and I do, in fact, love it. My taste isn't exactly considered "normal," but if you've been reading this site for long, that shouldn't be much of a surprise. I also happen to love the way the Ioniq 5 N drives. Combine the two, and you basically have my attainable (once heavily depreciated) dream car. That car, the Ioniq 6 N, is also oh, so close to getting here, I can almost taste it.

Hyundai just released a set of teaser images that show off most of the car without giving away much in terms of performance specs. You can clearly see the flared fenders and big rear wing, but does it make the same 641 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque as the Ioniq 5 N? Or will it make more? Does it actually need more? The Ioniq 5 N will already hit 60 mph in the low-three-second range, and there's only so much power you can use on public roads.

Since the included photos are also dark and shadowy, I've also taken some time to play with them in a photo editor to brighten them up and make the details a little easier to see. Hopefully, that helps, even if I can't perform miracles. At least not yet. I love it, but it you already hate the way the Ioniq 6 looks, there probably isn't much a high-performance version can do to change that opinion.