High-Performance Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is Coming Next Month, And It Looks Glorious
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was basically created in a lab for me, specifically, to love. It's weird. It's funky. It's different, and I do, in fact, love it. My taste isn't exactly considered "normal," but if you've been reading this site for long, that shouldn't be much of a surprise. I also happen to love the way the Ioniq 5 N drives. Combine the two, and you basically have my attainable (once heavily depreciated) dream car. That car, the Ioniq 6 N, is also oh, so close to getting here, I can almost taste it.
Hyundai just released a set of teaser images that show off most of the car without giving away much in terms of performance specs. You can clearly see the flared fenders and big rear wing, but does it make the same 641 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque as the Ioniq 5 N? Or will it make more? Does it actually need more? The Ioniq 5 N will already hit 60 mph in the low-three-second range, and there's only so much power you can use on public roads.
Since the included photos are also dark and shadowy, I've also taken some time to play with them in a photo editor to brighten them up and make the details a little easier to see. Hopefully, that helps, even if I can't perform miracles. At least not yet. I love it, but it you already hate the way the Ioniq 6 looks, there probably isn't much a high-performance version can do to change that opinion.
Coming next month
While Hyundai didn't specify a reveal date in its release, it did give us one heck of a clue for when we'll finally see it. "IONIQ 6 N will once again disrupt the high-performance EV segment to deliver exciting driving experiences to our fans," Joon Park, Vice President and Head of N Management Group, said in a statement included in the release. "We chose to debut the IONIQ 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed to be as close to our fans as possible."
Those who keep track of these sorts of things already know the Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place next month, starting on July 10 and running through the 13. So we have less than a month before the official reveal of the Ioniq 6 N. It's possible Hyundai's embargo will drop earlier, but for now, assume you'll finally see it on July 10. I should also clarify that if someone at Jalopnik already has the official release ahead of the embargo drop, I sure as h*ck haven't seen it. At least for now, I know just as much about it as you do.
That said, we have already seen the Ioniq 6-based RN22e driven on track, and it looks like a total hoot. Of course, the production version will be based on the sleeker, refreshed Ioniq 6, but you have to assume it will also drive at least as well as a prototype we first saw about three years ago.