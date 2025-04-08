Take An Up-Close Look At The Mercedes-AMG One Since You'll Probably Never See One On The Road
The Mercedes-AMG One is fast, and with a Formula 1–derived V6 and four electric motors combining to make more than 1,000 horsepower, it better be. It's also capable of lapping the Nurburgring in less than 6:30, so at least you get incredible on-track performance for your nearly $3 million. Sadly, with only 275 produced, and the U.S. only allowing them in under the Show and Display exemption, these cars are about as rare as it gets.
The Ten Tenths Motor Club, however, had two of them on display at this year's Heritage Invitational, which meant I had the opportunity to get up close and personal with both of them. I've never been a great photographer, and the conditions were far from ideal, but I also wasn't about to let that stop me from doing my best to capture as many details as possible. Especially since I found a rare moment where one of them wasn't completely surrounded by a crowd. So how about we take a closer look?
Front bumper intakes
Gotta have parking sensors sensors since it's technically meant to be street-legal and daily drivable.
Not-a-badge
That's not actually a badge, and only one of the reflections is from the actual sun.
Hood vents
Do you like vents? Because this car has vents.
Fender vents
TVR is 100% jealous of these active fender vents.
Wheels
Say what you will about the rest of the car and the people who buy them, but these wheels are sick.
Aerodynamically shaped
The One desperately wants to be an open-wheel race car.
Side-view mirror
See, it has side-view mirrors, just like your car.
Roof intake
Something tells me we won't be getting an AMG One Roadster anytime soon.
Engine intake
For a 1.6-liter V6, this engine sure needs a lot of air.
Wing hydraulics
Servicing this wing is going to be a nightmare in 25 years.
Actual badge
There you go. If you want an actual badge, you have to look at the back.
Cooling duct
I really wanted to stick my arm in this one, but I also didn't want to get tackled by security.
Engine cover
Rear visibility is what those of us in the industry call "nonexistent."
Rear bumper
When you spend seven figures on a car, you get the real deal. And more sensors.
Diffuser
I don't even want to think about how much it would cost to replace a scraped or cracked diffuser.
Triple exhaust
Usually, when you say, "triple exhaust," people imagine something a little bigger. Then again, when you say, "V6," people usually imagine more than 1.6 liters.