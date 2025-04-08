Take An Up-Close Look At The Mercedes-AMG One Since You'll Probably Never See One On The Road

The Mercedes-AMG One is fast, and with a Formula 1–derived V6 and four electric motors combining to make more than 1,000 horsepower, it better be. It's also capable of lapping the Nurburgring in less than 6:30, so at least you get incredible on-track performance for your nearly $3 million. Sadly, with only 275 produced, and the U.S. only allowing them in under the Show and Display exemption, these cars are about as rare as it gets.

The Ten Tenths Motor Club, however, had two of them on display at this year's Heritage Invitational, which meant I had the opportunity to get up close and personal with both of them. I've never been a great photographer, and the conditions were far from ideal, but I also wasn't about to let that stop me from doing my best to capture as many details as possible. Especially since I found a rare moment where one of them wasn't completely surrounded by a crowd. So how about we take a closer look?