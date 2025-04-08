Take An Up-Close Look At The Mercedes-AMG One Since You'll Probably Never See One On The Road

By Collin Woodard
Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

The Mercedes-AMG One is fast, and with a Formula 1–derived V6 and four electric motors combining to make more than 1,000 horsepower, it better be. It's also capable of lapping the Nurburgring in less than 6:30, so at least you get incredible on-track performance for your nearly $3 million. Sadly, with only 275 produced, and the U.S. only allowing them in under the Show and Display exemption, these cars are about as rare as it gets. 

The Ten Tenths Motor Club, however, had two of them on display at this year's Heritage Invitational, which meant I had the opportunity to get up close and personal with both of them. I've never been a great photographer, and the conditions were far from ideal, but I also wasn't about to let that stop me from doing my best to capture as many details as possible. Especially since I found a rare moment where one of them wasn't completely surrounded by a crowd. So how about we take a closer look?

Front bumper intakes

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

Gotta have parking sensors sensors since it's technically meant to be street-legal and daily drivable.

Not-a-badge

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

That's not actually a badge, and only one of the reflections is from the actual sun.

Hood vents

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

Do you like vents? Because this car has vents.

Fender vents

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

TVR is 100% jealous of these active fender vents.

Wheels

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

Say what you will about the rest of the car and the people who buy them, but these wheels are sick.

Aerodynamically shaped

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

The One desperately wants to be an open-wheel race car.

Side-view mirror

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

See, it has side-view mirrors, just like your car.

Roof intake

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

Something tells me we won't be getting an AMG One Roadster anytime soon.

Engine intake

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

For a 1.6-liter V6, this engine sure needs a lot of air.

Wing hydraulics

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

Servicing this wing is going to be a nightmare in 25 years.

Actual badge

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

There you go. If you want an actual badge, you have to look at the back.

Cooling duct

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

I really wanted to stick my arm in this one, but I also didn't want to get tackled by security.

Engine cover

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

Rear visibility is what those of us in the industry call "nonexistent."

Rear bumper

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

When you spend seven figures on a car, you get the real deal. And more sensors. 

Diffuser

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

I don't even want to think about how much it would cost to replace a scraped or cracked diffuser.

Triple exhaust

Mercedes-AMG One Collin Woodard/Jalopnik

Usually, when you say, "triple exhaust," people imagine something a little bigger. Then again, when you say, "V6," people usually imagine more than 1.6 liters.

Comment(s)

Recommended