Ferrari Delays Its Second EV Because Not Enough People Want One

Despite the fact it has yet to fully reveal its first fully electric model, Ferrari is already delaying its second electric vehicle. Originally, the follow-up was supposed to be out in 2026, but now it isn't going to show up until 2028 at the earliest. The reason for this? You guessed it: a lack of demand for high-performance luxury EVs, according to a couple an anonymous sources who spoke with Reuters.

Ferrari has sold hybrids since 2019, and it is set to unveil its first electric vehicle in October of this year before deliveries begin in October of 2026. Here's more from Reuters:

Aside from the lack of a throaty roar that comes with an electric sports car – the top selling point for many wealthy buyers – automakers have struggled to overcome the fact that EV batteries are far too heavy and simply lack the sustained power of a fossil-fuel engine. As part of Ferrari's undisclosed internal plans a second EV model was planned for around the end of 2026. But now it is not expected before 2028, one of the sources said, who added that real, sustainable demand is non-existent for an electric sports car. The source said low market interest would also give Ferrari time to further develop in-house technology for its second electric vehicle, although soft demand remained the main reason for the delay. [...] The plan for a second Ferrari EV has been delayed twice by the Maranello, Italy-based company. Initially there was a one-year postponement, but now the model will launch in 2028 at the earliest, the second source said, adding that demand for high-performance is currently "zero".

Reuters had previously reported that a second Ferrari EV was under development, but the Italian automaker has remained quiet about anything beyond its first EV. However, the second car will apparently be a "game changer" for Ferrai's EV strategy — meaning it'll be a higher-volume model than the first car that is set to be unveiled later this year.

Ferrari isn't alone in delaying or outright canceling an electric supercar. Lamborghini said in December that it would launch its first EV in 2029 instead of 2028. Porsche cut back on its plans for more EVs because of lower-than-expected Macan and Taycan sales. It's even worse over at Maserati. The Italian company completely scrapped its plans for an electric version of its MC20.