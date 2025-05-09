Republicans Want The EV Tax Credit Dead

Buyers interested in EVs have long had a little bonus in their pocket: A $7,500 tax credit that helps bring price parity between ICE cars and (some) EVs. According to the House of Representatives, though, that tax credit may not last long. From Bloomberg:

Republicans in the US House are more likely than not to kill a consumer tax credit for electric vehicles, according to Speaker Mike Johnson. "I think there is a better chance we kill it than save it," Johnson said in a Tuesday interview. "But we'll see how it comes out." Eliminating the popular tax credit of as much as $7,500 for consumers who purchase an EV has been a prime target for Republicans looking for ways to help pay for President Donald Trump's massive tax-cut package.

It feels like, nearly every day, I write about how opposition to EVs is shorthand for opposition to the continuance of life on Earth. Are EVs going to save us? No. Will they postpone things long enough for us to maybe make some sort of dent in the climate catastrophes we have coming? Perhaps, but the government of the United States of America apparently has no interest in doing so. It's really, really weird to wake up at 8 in the morning every day and immediately write about how the most powerful people in the world want you to die in a hurricane.