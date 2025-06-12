Musk Swears Tesla's Robotaxi Will Be Here June 22

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the automaker is tentatively planning to offer public rides with its self-driving Model Y robotaxis starting on June 22 in Austin, Texas. It's a deeply important moment for the automaker, which has all but given up on a cheaper EV. Sales are dropping like a rock because of Musk's politics and a lackluster model lineup. For better or worse, there's a lot riding on Tesla's ability to actually deliver a robotaxi — pay no attention to the fact companies like Waymo have been doing this for years now.

Musk told his followers on X that the company was "being super paranoid about safety, so the data could shift" in regards to that June 22 date. Don't be too shocked when that happens, but Tesla really needs this to work. From Reuters:

A successful robotaxi launch is crucial for Tesla as sales of its EVs have softened due to rising competition and a backlash against Musk's embrace of far-right political views in Europe, and his recent work for U.S. President Donald Trump before their public falling out. Musk has promised a paid robotaxi service in Austin starting with about 10-20 of its Model Y SUVs that will operate in a limited area and under remote human supervision. The company then plans to expand operations to other U.S. states later in the year, including California which has stringent AV regulations."Austin >> LA for robotaxi launch lol," Musk said on X, in an apparent reference to the southern Californian city of Los Angeles. Tesla has been testing its self-driving vehicles on public streets in Austin, Musk said last month. Earlier on Tuesday, Musk re-posted a video on X that showed a Model Y making a turn at an Austin intersection with no human driver and the word "Robotaxi" written on it, and followed closely by another Model Y.

Musk has said in the past that these vehicles will use a new version of Tesla's Full Self-Driving software, and I hope it's much improved. There are countless stories of that system screwing up in horrendous and unsafe ways.

Regardless, there isn't much else known about Tesla's theoretical robotaxi services. How people will summon cars, where they will operate, and the extent of their remote supervision are all unanswered questions at this point.