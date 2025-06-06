Tesla Doesn't Want Anyone To Know What It Told Austin Officials About Its So-Called Robotaxis

Tesla is about to set a bunch of Model Ys loose in Austin, Texas, to operate as robotaxis, which seems like a bad idea when you consider the part where Tesla's driver-assistance software won't necessarily stop for school buses and may still decide to plaster a kid, even if it detects one. So it's understandable that news organizations and safety advocates would want to know what Tesla told the city of Austin about its proposed robotaxi business. Tesla, however, is trying to block the release of that information, Reuters reports.

Following Musk's January announcement, Reuters says it requested "communications between Tesla and Austin officials over the previous two years" back in February. Fast forward to April 1, however, and Austin public information officer Dan Davis told Reuters that "third parties" wanted those records withheld to protect their "privacy or property interests." That, in turn, prompted a review by the Texas Attorney General's office, since they handle public records disputes.

Two weeks later, a Tesla lawyer formally objected to the release of "confidential, proprietary, competitively sensitive commercial, and/or trade secret information," claiming it would give Reuters access to "Tesla's deployment procedure, process, status and strategy" and "irreparably harm Tesla." Reuters, however, disagrees, claiming "Tesla's intent to deploy the unproven technology on Texas roadways makes its plans 'an issue of enormous importance to Texas and the public at large.'"