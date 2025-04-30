Automakers Eke Out Small Victory On Tariffs

Bet you didn't expect this one: A TMS first gear about tariffs. Original, I know, but they're hitting the auto industry in new ways every day. Today, for instance, automakers actually get a bit of relief — they won't be double-charged with tariffs for both parts and fully-assembled cars. From the Wall Street Journal:

The decision, which Trump issued in a pair of proclamations Tuesday as he traveled to Michigan for a rally, means that automakers paying Trump's automotive tariffs won't also be charged for other duties, such as those on steel and aluminum or those imposed on Canada and Mexico due to the fentanyl trade. The move would be retroactive, meaning that automakers could be reimbursed for such tariffs paid since some tariffs on Canada and Mexico went into effect in early March. ... Trump's tariffs on China, however, will continue applying on top of auto and parts tariffs. The administration also modified its tariffs on foreign auto parts—slated to be 25% and effective May 3—allowing automakers to be reimbursed for those tariffs up to an amount equal to 3.75% of the value of a U.S.-made car for one year. The reimbursement would fall to 2.5% of the car's value in a second year, and then be phased out altogether.

Can we, as journalists, all just agree to stop pretending this has anything to do with fentanyl? These are clearly protectionist trade practices being enacted globally. We don't need to shoehorn some vague references to The Drug That Kills Instantly Even If You Don't Touch It to pretend there's more moral backing here.