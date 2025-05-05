Looming Tariffs Caused An April 'Bank Run' On Car Dealers

If you've been thinking seriously about buying a new car soon, the good news is, you haven't necessarily missed the boat. Dealers may have had great months in April overall, but especially with sales drying up in the latter half of the month, they may be more likely to make a deal. And while it's hard to tell how bad things will get over the summer, many automakers such as Hyundai, Mini and Volkswagen have announced price guarantees through the end of May to at least give car buyers a little more certainty.

But while you should still be able to get a decent deal on a vehicle, you may not get to be as picky as you'd like due to limits on inventory. In fact, according to Toyota's Christ, a lack of inventory is part of what held the automaker back last month. The Japanese car company had an 11.8-day supply at the beginning of April and ended the month with an 11.4-day supply. "So every car that came in went out," he told AutoNews. "If we had more [vehicles] on the ground, I think we would have sold a little more."

Subaru, apparently, ran into the same issue, with Troy Poston, Subaru of America's head of sales, telling AutoNews, "Sales were still strong for April, but we had very low inventory, which was a bit of a hangover from our best-ever sales month of March. That left us with less than a 30-day supply of vehicles and even lower days' supply on some of our key product lines."

Very soon, inventory levels could be as bad as they were during the worst of COVID, or perhaps even lower, with prices only going up. "We could easily get back to 2022 levels of days' supply very soon — and by soon, I mean within the next three to four weeks," Smoke told AutoNews. "And remember that going forward, all of the inventory refreshes that we see over the next several weeks will be vehicles that are exposed to tariffs."