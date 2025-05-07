If You Were President For A Day, What Transportation-Related Executive Order Would You Sign?

President Donald Trump has signed 143 executive orders since starting his second term in January. Considering he has spent nearly a quarter of his 107 days as president on the golf course, he's putting quite a few signatures on official paper when he's actually in the office, sometimes as many as a dozen in a day. More than a few of those executive orders have had a pretty significant impact on the international automotive market, including all variety of import tariffs and deregulation actions. If you, an automotive enthusiast, had a single day in the Oval Office to enact your own policy, what would you change?

Given the power of the president's pen, what is the first thing you would implement to effect the automotive industry? You could mandate that every automaker selling vehicles in the U.S. produce at least one vehicle under $20,000, or put a cap on car loan interest rates. You could force all Americans to drive a brand new vehicle by banning all vehicle registrations older than 12 months; that would really get the economy rolling. You could name NASCAR the official sport of the United States. Maybe you want to ban a specific automaker from the U.S. market, you could just revoke their business license or something. There obviously aren't any checks and balances anymore, so you can get away with anything you want.