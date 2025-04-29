Trump Signs Executive Order Requiring Truck Drivers To Speak English, But That's Already Necessary By Law

In 2016, as part of an anti-racism policy effort, the Obama-era Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration removed its own requirement to put drivers out of service for failing to maintain federal English Language Proficiency rules. The FMCSA specified that the requirement was removed from its rulebook because they "could not substantiate the safety impacts" of the rule. This policy is specifically reversed by Trump's new EO, despite commercially licensed drivers needing to pass a physical exam, a drug test, prove they're in the country working legally, and the ability to pass a written knowledge test, a driving skills test, and a road test, all conducted in English, while driving on U.S. roads with all signage in English. These new Transportation Secretary requirements will potentially harm drivers' ability to make a salary for an as-yet-unknown Duffy-specified infraction.

Will drivers lose their jobs for speaking to each other or to dock workers in their native language? Will trucks be programmed not to play foreign language music, or prevented from providing route instructions in any language other than English? If a driver has the kind of stellar safety record required to maintain a CDL and continue to be hired for hauls, the load arrives to its destination on time and intact, does it really matter what language they feel most comfortable speaking? Truckers have already proven they understand, read, and write the English language, even if they don't regularly use it in daily conversation.