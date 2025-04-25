Trump Administration Loosening Safety Requirements For Self-Driving Vehicles

The Trump administration says it plans to speed up to the deployment of self-driving vehicles on public roads by getting rid of some of the safety requirements that kept folks like you and me safe. They also want to ease requirements for reporting safety incidents. Great. I'm sure this has nothing to do with the plans for autonomous vehicles Tesla CEO Elon Musk laid out at an earnings call earlier this week or the fact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration probed Tesla's Full Self-Driving software while President Biden was in office.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the new framework would be a big boost for U.S. autonomous vehicle makers competing with Chinese rivals. Here's what the revised rules will now allow to operate. From Reuters:

[They] will allow some autonomous vehicles that do not comply with federal safety standards such as having rearview mirrors to operate on U.S. roads. The rules will also allow carmakers to report less severe crashes monthly, and add a property damage reporting threshold for less severe crashes involving self-driving vehicles. [...] As part of the revision, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would expand a program to exempt some self-driving vehicles from safety requirements and streamline the reporting of safety incidents for advanced driver assistance and self-driving systems. [...] The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing nearly all major automakers, praised the USDOT. The industry has "been hamstrung by government inaction ... This announcement shows the administration is also proceeding with a sense of urgency, so we don't cede AV leadership to China and other countries," it said.

Not everyone is a fan of the Trump Administration's decision. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety told Reuters it was disappointed in the U.S. DoT, saying it "chose to dilute, instead of enhance, the reporting requirements." The group also said it was worried about the safety exemptions because "without safeguards, safety regulations, transparency and accountability, the success of AV deployment is imperiled at best and could result in deadly consequences at worst."