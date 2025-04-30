Citroën Ami Buggy Does Away With Its Doors And Roof, But Adds Steelies And A Robot Bobblehead

If, like the staff here at Jalopnik, you live in Trump's America, you won't be able to buy a Citroën Ami, Buggy or otherwise. Citroën says order books will open for the new Ami and Ami Buggy in France on May 6, though no delivery dates are mentioned. The Ami is also offered with a Cargo Kit that partitions off the driver's seat and covers the passenger seat to protect it from whatever cargo owners choose to haul inside. The partition is made of two sections, and the seat cover is made of four sections. Both can be installed and removed to swap the Ami from two-seater to one seat cargo hauler and back quickly. With the cargo configuration deployed, the Ami provides a whopping 12 cubic-feet of maximum space.

The new Ami will be available with a conversion kit that allows easier access for wheelchair users, though the description of how it works seems deeply complicated. It adds a wider-opening driver's door, and some shelves and straps to help wheelchair users to hoist themselves into the seat before removing their wheelchair's wheels, storing them in the driver's footwell, and putting the wheelchair frame in the passenger seat.

Though we don't get the adorable Ami in the U.S., its use case in our massive country wouldn't be nearly as compelling as it is in Europe's dense cities. If you want a cheap, diminutive EV in the U.S. and don't mind a low range, you'll have to buy a used Mitsubishi i-MIEV, Chevrolet Spark EV, Fiat 500e, or Smart ForTwo ED. Unfortunately there are no options that are quite as chic or doorless as an Ami Buggy.