Citroën Ami Buggy Does Away With Its Doors And Roof, But Adds Steelies And A Robot Bobblehead
When Citroën first unveiled its Ami Buggy in the end of 2021, we called it the world's cutest off-roader, and when the French automaker decided to sell 50 Ami Buggys in 2022, it sold out in less than 18 minutes. Clearly there's demand for these adorable doorless, roofless, pseudo off-roaders, so following the Ami's recent facelift, Citroën announced this week that it's giving the Ami Buggy a primetime slot. It will now be offered as a trim level that doesn't have any production limits.
The 2025 Citroën Ami Buggy, and the zesty Ami Buggy Palmeira with its yellow interior accents and robot bobblehead named Andy, will be the top two trims in the Ami range. The cheapest Ami costs the equivalent of just over $9,000, while the cheapest Ami Buggy costs about $10,950, while the top-of-the-line Buggy Palmeira starts at about $11,400. Buggy models swap out their normal doors for hinged metal tubes, and their roof for a rollback soft top, though it's not a proper convertible.
All show, no go
Upgrading to the Ami Buggy doesn't outfit the diminutive city car with any true off-road abilities, it's more about the vibe. Ami Buggys lose their regular doors and roof panel to allow owners to experience their car's sub-50-mile electric driving range alfresco. They still feign all-weather usability with zipped door covers and a soft top included to keep occupants dry.
Ami Buggys also gain another hilarious addition that's exclusively there for vibes — a rear spoiler to keep it glued to the road while traveling at its top speed of a blistering 28 mph. The standard wheels are swapped out for 14-inch steelies finished in gold, while the Citroën chevron is painted black and the Ami logo is bright yellow.
Opting for the top-line Palmeira trim injects some color into the Buggy, with bright yellow exterior accents and interior touches including three yellow storage boxes, a bag hook, a pair of floor mats, a pair of door nets, a central partition net, and a smartphone holder. And your Ami Buggy Palmeira comes with a new friend named Andy, with no relation to our very own Andy Kalmowitz. In the zany world of Citroën, Andy is a tiny robot bobblehead who "perfectly captures the new Ami Buggy's playful spirit" and nods along to the rhythm of the road.
No Ami for you
If, like the staff here at Jalopnik, you live in Trump's America, you won't be able to buy a Citroën Ami, Buggy or otherwise. Citroën says order books will open for the new Ami and Ami Buggy in France on May 6, though no delivery dates are mentioned. The Ami is also offered with a Cargo Kit that partitions off the driver's seat and covers the passenger seat to protect it from whatever cargo owners choose to haul inside. The partition is made of two sections, and the seat cover is made of four sections. Both can be installed and removed to swap the Ami from two-seater to one seat cargo hauler and back quickly. With the cargo configuration deployed, the Ami provides a whopping 12 cubic-feet of maximum space.
The new Ami will be available with a conversion kit that allows easier access for wheelchair users, though the description of how it works seems deeply complicated. It adds a wider-opening driver's door, and some shelves and straps to help wheelchair users to hoist themselves into the seat before removing their wheelchair's wheels, storing them in the driver's footwell, and putting the wheelchair frame in the passenger seat.
Though we don't get the adorable Ami in the U.S., its use case in our massive country wouldn't be nearly as compelling as it is in Europe's dense cities. If you want a cheap, diminutive EV in the U.S. and don't mind a low range, you'll have to buy a used Mitsubishi i-MIEV, Chevrolet Spark EV, Fiat 500e, or Smart ForTwo ED. Unfortunately there are no options that are quite as chic or doorless as an Ami Buggy.