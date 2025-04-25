Slate Auto Refuses To Let The Crank Window Die With The 2024 Jeep Wrangler

Slate Auto revealed its first pickup truck Thursday night, and if you didn't know any better, you might think the new electric startup was Jalopnik-backed, not Bezos-backed. A small, two-seat electric pickup truck? Oh yeah, that's the stuff. Even better, it's pretty inexpensive for a new EV, allegedly starting at $27,500 before any incentives that may or may not still exist by the time it goes into production next year. And in a move that will surely only appeal to enthusiasts, you'll be able to get one with crank windows.

That's right, in the year 2026, you'll be able to buy a truck in the U.S. that's actually small and also puts you in charge of rolling your windows up and down. It's cool, it's nostalgic, and while I'm sure it doesn't actually save much money, I really appreciate an electric startup bringing crank windows back to the U.S. for the first time since — checks notes — the 2024 Jeep Wrangler? Yep, if you weren't paying super close attention, you might have assumed crank windows had been gone far longer than a single model year, but Jeep did technically offer crank windows on both the Wrangler and Gladiator right up until the 2025 model year.

You probably just didn't notice, since so many of the Wranglers people actually buy are loaded up with all sorts of options for ultimate mall-crawling performance.