Here's How The Slate Compares To Your Favorite Old Compact Trucks

The new Slate Auto truck is here, and it looks like a fantastic little stuff-hauler. In fact, it looks a lot like some of the Jalop staff's most beloved trucks: The classic little pickups of the '80s and early '90s, with their squared-off, compact bodies. This got us wondering how well the Slate really compares to those beloved trucks of yore, spec for spec, so I'm running down the numbers. How does the Slate stack up against titans like the Hardbody, the Toyota Pickup, the old Ranger, and the Mighty Max?

Today, we learn. We're going to run through the details on all four of those beloved compact pickups, and see how the Slate compares. Does it deserve a spot in the pantheon of little trucks, or is it a dead-on-arrival pretender? There's only one way to find out: Take a look at the specs, and see what we can learn before we get a chance to drive the Slate ourselves.