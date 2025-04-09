Jeff Bezos–Funded EV Startup Slate Auto Wants To Build A $25,000 Two-Seat Pickup

Since Slate's beginnings in the world of Amazon, the company has adopted a headquarters outside Detroit, a design studio in Long Beach, and is working on a factory in Indiana. Insiders at the company told TechCrunch they're looking to build a first car — not just for the company, but for its buyers. Slate aims to target buyers just getting into their first car, though the company is taking an odd approach to doing so: Focusing on open-source as a differentiator.

Open source, in the software world, refers to the ideal of free information — source code that can be viewed, edited, and distributed without restriction. Firefox, for example, is open-source, but differentiating your $25,000 product with software that is definitionally free to obtain seems like an odd move. It's not something the majority of people care about, so long as whatever they're using works, and it certainly doesn't seem likely to pull buyers away from more established car brands. Slate also seems to be very interested in the idea of having owners contribute back to the ecosystem, with a customization experience formerly titled "Slate University" and a trademark for the slogan "WE BUILT IT. YOU MAKE IT." This approach has worked well for maker-focused products like the Bambu 3D printer ecosystem, but it's a stretch for a product most people see as an appliance.