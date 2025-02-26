Lucid Boss Quits After Company Loses $300,000 For Every Car Sold Last Year

American electric vehicle startup Lucid is burning through cash at an alarming rate as it tries desperately to avoid the same fate that hit defunct automakers like Canoo and Nikola. The struggles are very real for the Saudi-backed EV maker, though, and its CEO stepped down this week after the company revealed it lost $3 billion over the course of 2024.

Lucid was meant to be one of the rare success stories in the world of EVs. It had contracts to supply motors to brands like Aston Martin, had the backing of Saudi's vast oil funds and had two cars that were winning fans. Fans don't equal sales, however, and after shifting less than 10,000 units in 2024, the company revealed that the losses were mounting, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Over the course of 2024, the company posted net losses of $3 billion for the year compared with $2.8 billion in losses a year earlier. The eye-watering figure means that Lucid lost around $300,000 for every car it sold last year.