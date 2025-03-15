Why The Lucid Air Should Be Your Go-To Tesla Model S Replacement

Tesla's public reputation has nosedived since CEO Elon Musk financially propelled President Donald Trump to a second term last year. Even before the White House's billionaire squatter began to indiscriminately dismantle the federal government, Tesla owners started selling off their cars for other electric vehicles as a form of protest. Model S drivers interested in ditching their sedan should consider its natural replacement: the Lucid Air Touring.

Like Tesla, Lucid Motors is an electric vehicle startup founded in California during the 2000s. The manufacturer unveiled its first car, the Air, in concept form in 2016, but production didn't start until 2021. Lucid's luxury sedan might have launched years after the Model S, but it's the Tesla peer in every way. Both are four-door electric luxury sedans with dual-motor configurations, spacious interiors, long ranges and tons of tech features. When ignoring the federal tax incentives that could be gone any day now, both cars are nearly equal in price when comparing the base Model S with the mid-level Touring trim of the Air. The starting price of Model S is $79,990, while the Air Touring starts at $79,400. (Go for the rear-wheel-drive single-motor Air Pure, and you're looking at just $71,400.)