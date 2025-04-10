You're Not Escaping Auto Tariffs So Easily

The past few months of the second Trump administration have been a sort of will-they-won't-they situation with ruinous import tariffs. We got tariffs on Canada and Mexico, then we didn't, then China, then Canada and Mexico again, then we got them everywhere, and now they're on pause again — except for cars, where they're sticking around. Your Switch 2 may make it over here at MSRP, but it sure doesn't seem like your Civic Type R will. Automotive News has the latest:

Trump is pausing reciprocal tariffs on most countries other than China for 90 days, instead implementing a base tariff rate of 10 percent on most goods. The pause does not extend to the 25 percent auto tariffs Trump put into place on April 3 or to other sectoral tariffs such as steel and aluminum.

General tariffs on non-China countries are on hold, but cars will still be taxed at the border. Of course, with taxes on steel, aluminum, and car parts, it may not actually be much cheaper to build cars here anyway — prices may simply rise across the board. At least American auto workers will see the benefits of job security and some extra cash, though, right?