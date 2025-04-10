Genesis Wants To Go More Upmarket, And The G70 May Be Its First Sacrifice

The Genesis G70 has been a darling for the enthusiast community since it first went on sale back in 2019 with its good looks and BMW 3 Series-fighting driving dynamics, but it looks like its time here on Earth may be coming to an end. Genesis has now been on its own for about 10 years, and the Korean automaker is at a bit of a crossroads. Does it go upmarket, or does it stay as a value proposition compared to its German competitors?

Well, the car most central to these discussions is the G70. With its $43,850 (including destination) starting price, the G70 is by far the cheapest vehicle Genesis offers. The automaker's global production officer, Marc Choi, spoke with Car and Driver about the internal and external factors that could ultimately decide the G70's fate. Here's what he had to say: