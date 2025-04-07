Tariffs Are Already Keeping Cars And Automakers Out Of The U.S.

Trump's tariffs have already affected the market — keep an eye on your 401(k) — but everyone's been waiting with bated breath to see how companies will respond with regard to actual physical items you can purchase. Y'know, real things, not computer money. Well, now we're starting to get answers. Infiniti is halting U.S. orders for its two compact crossovers, Jaguar Land Rover is halting exports of British-built cars to the U.S., and Audi is halting cars at port in hopes things change. From Reuters:

Nissan will not accept any additional orders of the Infiniti QX50 and QX55 SUVs for the U.S. market produced at the COMPAS plant it has run together with Mercedes-Benz in Mexico. Nissan said production is expected to continue for those models sold in other markets.

This is good! Americans don't want smaller vehicles anyway, we want the biggest trucks imaginable. It sounds like Jaguar Land River may have some less knee-jerk plans for the long term, but that may depend on our government not jerking knees of its own. Once more from Reuters:

Audi is directly in the firing line of Trump's tariffs, with its best-selling U.S. model, the Q5, produced in Mexico, and its remaining models all coming from Europe or elsewhere. The brand sent a memo to dealers, first reported on by U.S. trade publication Automotive News, saying it would freeze shipments from April 2 until further notice, a spokesperson said.

The problem with the American car market has always been that there are too many choices. Dealer lots incite decision paralysis, and President Trump is doing his best to alleviate that malady in good Christian car buyers. Do you really need sixteen different compact two-row crossovers to pick from, or would the market be better served by one single government-backed choice? Sorry, I'm getting word that this is exactly what we're supposed to hate about Cuban grocery stores.