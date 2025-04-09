Kia Is Building A 'Class-Leading' Midsize Electric Pickup For America, Aiming To Capture 90,000 Sales Per Year

Kia's press release says the new electric truck will ride on a new EV platform that's "designed for both urban and outdoor use," so it won't just be the same E-GMP modular platform that underpins basically all of Hyundai Motor Group's EVs. I think that's a good thing — to really compete in the truck market you've really got to have a dedicated platform for it, whether you go body-on-frame like the F-150 Lightning or a modern unibody like the Rivian R1T. Kia's announcement didn't give any other specs or details beyond saying it will have "best-in-class interior and cargo space, a robust towing system and off-road capabilities."

At the Seoul Mobility Show last week Kia's CEO did confirm this truck would compete in the midsize segment against pickups like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger, which aligns with the size of the test mule. I'm guessing this truck will only come with one bed and cab configuration, but maybe Kia will surprise me and offer a few different setups — the Tasman has a bunch of wild ones, after all.

Kia did say it's targeting "mid-to-long-term annual sales" of 90,000 for the U.S.-bound truck, which would be a 7% market share. Surely this pickup will be built in the U.S. to keep the price down as much as possible and production and sales as easy as possible given *waves hands* everything going on. What Kia hasn't said is when the truck is supposed to enter production, but with mules already on the roads, I bet we'll see a reveal within the next year or so.