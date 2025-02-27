Kia PV5 Is A Modular Electric Van We Need But Might Miss Out On

Kia might have found the sweet spot in the current spectrum of electric vans. The Korean automaker unveiled the full details for the PV5 at its EV Day event in Spain on Thursday. Kia's van falls into a utilitarian midpoint between the futuristic Hyundai Staria and the blandly conventional Ford E-Transit. The PV5 has all the ingredients to be successful, but we'll have to patiently wait to see if it will arrive stateside.

Kia

The Kia PV5 is offered with 51.5-kWh or 71.2-kWh battery packs; the larger battery option will give 248 miles of range to drivers, slightly more than the Volkswagen ID Buzz's 234-mile range. With its fast-charging capabilities, the PV5's battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in only half an hour. While range won't be an issue, the lack of power might dissuade some potential buyers. The PV5's electric motor produces 160 horsepower, a bit lackluster compared to the ID Buzz's 282 horsepower output.