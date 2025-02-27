Kia PV5 Is A Modular Electric Van We Need But Might Miss Out On
Kia might have found the sweet spot in the current spectrum of electric vans. The Korean automaker unveiled the full details for the PV5 at its EV Day event in Spain on Thursday. Kia's van falls into a utilitarian midpoint between the futuristic Hyundai Staria and the blandly conventional Ford E-Transit. The PV5 has all the ingredients to be successful, but we'll have to patiently wait to see if it will arrive stateside.
The Kia PV5 is offered with 51.5-kWh or 71.2-kWh battery packs; the larger battery option will give 248 miles of range to drivers, slightly more than the Volkswagen ID Buzz's 234-mile range. With its fast-charging capabilities, the PV5's battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in only half an hour. While range won't be an issue, the lack of power might dissuade some potential buyers. The PV5's electric motor produces 160 horsepower, a bit lackluster compared to the ID Buzz's 282 horsepower output.
Modularity is the PV5's greatest strength
A highlight of the PV5 is the flexibility of its modular interior and flat floor. The van's passenger version features a three-row seating configuration where the third row or front passenger seat can be removed and replaced with cargo space. This flexibility is even broader for the model targeting commercial use. The dedicated PV5 Cargo can be ordered with a high roof, offering 54.9 square feet of cargo space, and the cargo version can be optioned with a smaller 43.3-kWh battery. Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song said:
By integrating the clean efficiency of an electric powertrain with the unprecedented flexibility of our new PBV architecture and advancing our product, software, and manufacturing innovations, the PV5 embodies our core values as a sustainable mobility solutions provider.
Modern vehicles have become incredibly complex, but with the PV5, Kia has united multiple cutting-edge technologies toward the goal of simplifying users' mobility experiences. This removes complexity from their personal transport needs and frees them to focus on the pursuit of their ambitions and fulfillment of their passions.
Kia wants to bring the PV5 to the U.S.
Song also discussed the elephant in the room, or the hen coop in this case. Kia's electric van will be available in Europe and Korea in the second half of 2025, but Americans will have to wait longer. Song noted that Kia will try to bring the PV5 to the United States despite the 25-percent chicken tax, according to Motor1. Kia has further variants of the PV5 planned, including a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, a chassis cab version and a Crew iteration featuring cargo lashing points. It would be a shame for the U.S. to miss out on what could be the best modern take on the timeless panel van.