Telo Electric Pickup Is No Bigger Than A Mini With A Bed The Size Of A Toyota Tacoma's

Despite electric vehicle startups failing left, right and center these days, a new one has launched promising something that Americans actually want: an electric pickup truck. But wait, this isn't another oversized beast that'll weigh as much as a small house — it's a cutesy little EV that could be America's answer to the kei truck.

The hopeful EV startup is Telo, a new company out of California that's got some serious backing behind it. The company is backed by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, the original founders of Tesla, as well as former Aston Martin exec Andy Palmer, reports InsideEVs.

The company's first model is an adorable electric pickup truck that's no bigger than a Mini Cooper while still packing the bed space of a Toyota Tacoma. What's not to love about a creation like that?