Telo Electric Pickup Is No Bigger Than A Mini With A Bed The Size Of A Toyota Tacoma's
Despite electric vehicle startups failing left, right and center these days, a new one has launched promising something that Americans actually want: an electric pickup truck. But wait, this isn't another oversized beast that'll weigh as much as a small house — it's a cutesy little EV that could be America's answer to the kei truck.
The hopeful EV startup is Telo, a new company out of California that's got some serious backing behind it. The company is backed by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, the original founders of Tesla, as well as former Aston Martin exec Andy Palmer, reports InsideEVs.
The company's first model is an adorable electric pickup truck that's no bigger than a Mini Cooper while still packing the bed space of a Toyota Tacoma. What's not to love about a creation like that?
The MT1's diminutive dimensions
The inaugural EV from Telo is called the MT1 and it's promising some pretty lofty claims, like having "Tacoma capability, Tesla-like range and efficiency, in the footprint of a MINI Cooper," according to the company's website. Sounds impressive.
To do this, the whole truck is packaged into a space that's just 152 inches long and 73 inches wide. Despite those diminutive dimensions, the Telo MT1 still has four doors, two rows of seats and a five-foot bed at the rear. Heck, there's even an internal space under the truck bed to stow gear, akin to Rivian's nifty gear tunnel concept.
Even though it's small, the truck will still be capable of covering actual useful distances, if Telo is to be believed. The truck will reportedly launch with a 106-kWh battery pack that's good for around 350 miles of driving. In addition, the MT1 will be able to charge from 20 to 90 percent in just 20 minutes.
Telo prototypes hit the road
If all that sounds a little too good to be true, then I've got good news for you as it (hopefully) isn't. The EV startup revealed this week that its prototypes are out on the road in America, according to MotorTrend, and the site even took a ride in the tiny truck:
With these highlight specs in mind, we boarded the MT1 for Marks to take us for a ride. Even if we had been in the production MT1, our roughly around-the-block ride wouldn't have allowed for determinations about how it performs. Furthermore, our impressions should be taken with a grain of salt as large as the truck itself, given the Telo team was up until the wee hours of the morning before our meeting putting this prototype together.
While the site concluded after its spin around the block that "much more refinement [had] to be done," it at least proves the company isn't vaporware.
Deliveries from 2026
Of course, prototype vehicles in California are much easier to muster than full-scale EV production, but the company is promising it won't be another spectacular EV failure. With backing from the Tesla duo and a handful of other big names in tech, the company is plowing ahead and eyeing production
Initially, it will build its pre-production models with the help of Aria Group, a Californian company that specializes in limited-run models and even movie cars. Once the design is finalized, Telo is targeting annual sales of around 5,000 units, which will be the point it becomes profitable. It will also use off-the-shelf parts to keep costs from spiraling.
If the tiny trucks do go on sale, there will be a single-motor variant for $42,000 and a dual-motor option will cost $46,000. A long-range battery pack will also be optional for another $3,980. Here's hoping Telo isn't another flash in the electric pan and I won't have to mourn the loss of yet another cutesy electric carmaker. Please don't let me down, Telo.