Nissan Will Launch A U.S.-Focused EV Platform That Could Underpin A Lightweight Unibody Pickup

Nissan is struggling. Headlines documenting the Japanese automaker's troubled outlook have been circulating for years now following ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn's financial misconduct scandals. That may change soon, though, since Nissan Americas' product planning boss told Automotive News Tuesday that it is working on a new EV platform that will support tariff-resistant U.S.-built crossovers, sedans, and maybe even a lightweight pickup truck.

Nissan has made its name in the modern automotive market by offering completely acceptable cars at good prices, often with discounts that make them great prices. After introducing the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle, the humble little Nissan Leaf, in the early 2010s, Nissan hasn't innovated much in the EV space.

Currently, Nissan's battery electric vehicle portfolio consists of two models, the ancient Leaf, and the made-in-Japan Ariya electric crossover. The Nissan Leaf in its current form was introduced seven years ago in 2018, and fails to offer a compelling or segment-competitive EV package when range, and charging capacities are considered. The Ariya electric crossover is a sleek, modern EV that should be competitive, but it's fighting against some mighty compelling market competition from the likes of Hyundai, Tesla, Kia, and Volkswagen. The new EVs currently under development may be Nissan's ticket to a comeback. Nissan Americas' product planning boss Ponz Pandikuthira told Automotive News,